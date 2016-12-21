West African leaders pledge support t...

West African leaders pledge support to Gambian president-elect

Sunday Dec 18

The statement came after Gambia's longtime leader rejected the results of a December 1 election that would remove him from power. Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, left, Liberia's President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, left, and the President of theEcowas Commission, Marcel de Souza, attend the Ordinary Session of the Ecowas Heads of State and Government in Abuja, Nigeria on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

