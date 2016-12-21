West Africa: Buhari, Other West Afric...

West Africa: Buhari, Other West African Leaders Cannot Intimidate Me - Jammeh

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh, has hit out at regional mediators urging him to step down, saying he will not be intimidated. President Jammeh had earlier conceded defeat in the election, after a 22-year-rule, but recanted a week later, asking for fresh polls to be conducted by a "god-fearing and independent electoral commission."

