Trust in government tied to compliance with public health policies

A lack of faith in government institutions' ability to prevent the spread of disease can lead citizens to disregard government-issued disease control measures, a new study suggests. Lead author Robert Blair, a faculty member at Brown University's Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs, measured the relationship between faith in the efficacy of government institutions in Monrovia, Liberia, and residents' willingness to carry out Ebola Virus Disease control interventions to contain the virus during the 2014-15 epidemic .

