Liberia: Vice President Boakai Lights Christmas Tree - Calls On...

Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has switched on the Christmas Tree at the Executive Mansion marking the official commencement of the celebration of the festive holidays with a call on Liberians to reach out to someone. According to an Executive Mansion release, Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai performed the Christmas tree lighting ceremony on behalf of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Thursday evening, December 15, 2016 on the grounds of the of the Executive Mansion.

