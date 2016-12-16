Liberia Reopens Hydropower Dam Destroyed in War After 26 Years
Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf commissioned a hydropower plant that was destroyed 26 years ago during a civil war as the West African nation seeks to more than triple generation capacity before the end of 2017. The Mount Coffee plant is supplying 22 megawatts of power, adding to the 38 megawatts the country generates from thermal facilities.
