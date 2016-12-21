Liberia: New Airline Launches Maiden Flight to Liberia
Med-View Airline, an airline based in Lagos, Nigeria has its maiden flight to Liberia in an effort to boost the economy of the West African region. The airline was founded in 2007 as a charter airline, mainly operating Haji flights, and has offered domestic passenger services since November 2012.
