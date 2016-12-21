Liberia: 'Mandingos No Longer in the Garages, Gas Stations... '

A gathering of members of the Unity Base Social Club comprising mainly ethnic Mandinkas on Carey Street in Monrovia were last Friday told that the days when they were working in garages and gas stations and other menial jobs were over as five of their members were certificated by the organization for earning Master's and Bachelor's degrees in accounting, international relations, business administration and management from the University of Liberia.

