Liberia: Liberia's Finance Minister Admits Economy Hit By Recession
Liberia's economy is in recession and chances of salvaging it in the short term is far-fetched, Finance and Development Planning Boima Kamara told a news conference in Monrovia Wednesday. "Slow economic performance owing to lowering global prices for Liberia's key export commodities, especially iron ore, rubber has triggered downward adjustment of real growth from 2.5% to -0.5%.
