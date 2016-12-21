Liberia: Importers Protest Deliberate Delays At Freeport

Pandemonium erupted yesterday when news spread that importers in Monrovia have blocked the Waterside commercial hub, demanding reduction in taxes the government has recently imposed on their goods. The situation nearly brought the entire commercial activities at the Freeport of Monrovia and Water Street to a standstill when some of the importers forced stores and petty traders to close down and leave the vicinity in solidarity with the protesters.

