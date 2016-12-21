Liberia: Importers Protest Deliberate...

Liberia: Importers Protest Deliberate Delays At Freeport

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Pandemonium erupted yesterday when news spread that importers in Monrovia have blocked the Waterside commercial hub, demanding reduction in taxes the government has recently imposed on their goods. The situation nearly brought the entire commercial activities at the Freeport of Monrovia and Water Street to a standstill when some of the importers forced stores and petty traders to close down and leave the vicinity in solidarity with the protesters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber... Nov 26 travel time 1
News Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13) Oct '16 Amine Mccarthy 35
News Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... Sep '16 Bob 1
News 'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Nikki 1
News Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15) Jan '15 wideout1 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,363 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,904

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC