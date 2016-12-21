Liberia: 'I'm Optimistic About Liberi...

Liberia: 'I'm Optimistic About Liberia's Future'

Liberians must not lose hope and must trust in their ability to triumph over the country's current difficulties as well as endeavoring to reclaim its leadership on the African continent, head of the United Nations Mission in Liberia Farid Zarif told journalists yesterday. In an informal meeting with Mr. Zarif at the UNMIL headquarters, he said no matter how long UNMIL soldiers remain in Liberia, it is only Liberians that can develop trust in each other to build a viable nation for all.

Chicago, IL

