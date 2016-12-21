Liberia: Global Witness Case - Court Requests Task Force to Produce Evidence in 10 Days
The Global Witness alleged bribe scandal case is taking another twist as Criminal Court "C" Thursday instructed the prosecution to provide all pieces of evidence in their possession to the Court within the 10 days.
