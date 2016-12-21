Liberia: Central Bank Governor Calls for Consolidation of Forex Bureaus
The Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia, Milton A. Weeks, has called for the consolidation of the foreign exchange bureaus in the country to enhance their performance. Governor Weeks observed that Monrovia alone has more than one hundred licensed foreign exchange bureaus.
