Liberia: 'Big Light' for 150 Paynesville Homes

Addressing journalists in the Rehab Community, Mr. Foday S. Sackor, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the LEC, said the distribution of electricity was in fulfillment of the government's promise to provide 'Big Light' to Liberians. He said the power distribution campaign is intended to benefit customers in Monrovia and its environs, especially those who have been disconnected for over a year.

