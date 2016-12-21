If I Were a Gift at Christmas: I Woul...

If I Were a Gift at Christmas: I Would be a Little Light Bulb

12 hrs ago

"Thinking Thoughts" If I were a gift at Christmas, I would be a little light bulb to shine a light around people in this doggone troubled world, who do not have anybody to give them gifts this Christmas, while others are receiving lavishly. I would shine a light so bright that they would put aside their woes and lay their sorrows at the Compassionate Savior's feet and hum the tone of the great 17th Century hymn, "Come ye disconsolate, where'er ye languish, come to the mercy seat fervently kneel...earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot cure" But I would not stop there.

Chicago, IL

