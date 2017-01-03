Ghana introduces Peacejam to Liberia

Thursday Dec 22

PeaceJam Ghana on Saturday 17th December, 2016 launched the Liberia chapter of PeaceJam in Monrovia, the capital of Liberia. The establishment of the programme was facilitated by the Gbowee Peace Foundation founded by the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize winner of Liberia Leymah Gbowee.

Chicago, IL

