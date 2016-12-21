Gambian electoral crisis tops agenda at West African summit ABUJA,...

Gambian electoral crisis tops agenda ...

Gambian electoral crisis tops agenda at West African summit

Saturday Dec 17

West African leaders at a summit Saturday discussed how to get Gambia's longtime ruler to accept an electoral defeat - and a military intervention was among the possible options. Coup leader Yahya Jammeh shocked Gambians by conceding defeat after a Dec. 1 vote, then changed his mind and called for a new election.

Chicago, IL

