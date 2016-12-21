Busy week for birthday boy Buhari

Busy week for birthday boy Buhari

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Vanguard

In one day, in his birthday week, he flew from Abuja to Monrovia, from there to Freetown, and then to Banjul, in The Gambia. He held meetings lasting many hours, then flew to Freetown, again to Monrovia, and then returned to Abuja by 3.20 a.m. In the afternoon of that same day, when most of those who travelled with him would have given anything to be in slumberland, he presented the 2017 budget proposals to the National Assembly.

Chicago, IL

