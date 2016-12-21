Antonov A124 near Algiers on Nov 28th 2016, problems with two hydraulic systems
An Antonov Design Bureau Antonov AN-124, registration UR-8200 performing flight ADB-3730 from Lviv to Monrovia , was enroute at FL320 over Algiers when the crew decided to return to Lviv, where the aircraft landed safely about 2:50 hours later. Ukraine's NBAAI reported about two hours into the flight the quantity indications for hydraulic systems #2 and #4 began to reduce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber...
|Nov 26
|travel time
|1
|Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13)
|Oct '16
|Amine Mccarthy
|35
|Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D...
|Sep '16
|Bob
|1
|'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Nikki
|1
|Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15)
|May '15
|No Kids
|1
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|wideout1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC