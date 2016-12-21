Antonov A124 near Algiers on Nov 28th 2016, problems with two hydraulic systems

An Antonov Design Bureau Antonov AN-124, registration UR-8200 performing flight ADB-3730 from Lviv to Monrovia , was enroute at FL320 over Algiers when the crew decided to return to Lviv, where the aircraft landed safely about 2:50 hours later. Ukraine's NBAAI reported about two hours into the flight the quantity indications for hydraulic systems #2 and #4 began to reduce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.