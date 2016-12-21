Antonov A124 near Algiers on Nov 28th...

Antonov A124 near Algiers on Nov 28th 2016, problems with two hydraulic systems

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: AVHerald

An Antonov Design Bureau Antonov AN-124, registration UR-8200 performing flight ADB-3730 from Lviv to Monrovia , was enroute at FL320 over Algiers when the crew decided to return to Lviv, where the aircraft landed safely about 2:50 hours later. Ukraine's NBAAI reported about two hours into the flight the quantity indications for hydraulic systems #2 and #4 began to reduce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Trudeau to champion women and girls in Liber... Nov 26 travel time 1
News Liberia: Robert Sirleaf in FBI's Dragnet? - Pro... (Apr '13) Oct '16 Amine Mccarthy 35
News Surviving Ebola -- Franklin Graham's Gripping D... Sep '16 Bob 1
News 'Walking Dead' star Danai Gurira also breaks ou... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Nikki 1
News Report: Ebola can be transmitted during sex wit... (May '15) May '15 No Kids 1
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
how can I tell if I'm americo Liberian (Jan '15) Jan '15 wideout1 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,338 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,959

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC