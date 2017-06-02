Old Rivals Resume Battle for Power in...

Old Rivals Resume Battle for Power in Lesotho's Snap Elections

Friday Jun 2

Pakalitha Mosisili and Thomas Thabane will resume their long-running battle to lead Lesotho when the southern African mountain kingdom holds its third election in five years on Saturday. Mosisili, the leader of the ruling Democratic Congress, served as prime minister from May 1998 to June 2012, when he lost power to Thabane, who heads the All Basotho Convention.

Chicago, IL

