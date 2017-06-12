Lesotho's prime minister concedes election defeat - government statement

Lesotho's prime minister Pakalitha Mosisili has conceded defeat in a parliamentary election to his opponent Thomas Thabane, the government said, easing concerns of political instability in the mountain kingdom. Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili of Lesotho addresses the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, NY, U.S September 23, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.