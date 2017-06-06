Lesotho's Mosisili Loses Election to ...

Lesotho's Mosisili Loses Election to Former Prime Minister Thabane

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: US News & World Report

The party of Lesotho's former prime minister, Thomas Thabane, won a national election at the weekend but failed to gain an outright majority in parliament and will now form a coalition government, the party said on Tuesday. Thabane's All Basotho Convention won 48 parliamentary seats, compared with 30 won by incumbent Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili's Democratic Congress , according to results released on Tuesday by the Independent Electoral Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need a genuine urgent loan for my business (Jul '13) Feb '17 WILLIAM ROLAND 35
LESEDI FM, rocks or not..? (Oct '07) Feb '17 M24Ngwana 1,048
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Feb '17 jlo 125
toro ena e bolelang (Dec '13) Feb '17 phyllicia 11
Nigerian criminals (Sep '13) Nov '16 Bongo 27
Mosadi ya nang le Mokhaba (Jul '14) Nov '16 Dontcha 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,684 • Total comments across all topics: 281,595,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC