Lesotho's Mosisili Loses Election to Former Prime Minister Thabane

The party of Lesotho's former prime minister, Thomas Thabane, won a national election at the weekend but failed to gain an outright majority in parliament and will now form a coalition government, the party said on Tuesday. Thabane's All Basotho Convention won 48 parliamentary seats, compared with 30 won by incumbent Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili's Democratic Congress , according to results released on Tuesday by the Independent Electoral Commission.

