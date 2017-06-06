Lesotho's Mosisili Loses Election to Former Prime Minister Thabane
The party of Lesotho's former prime minister, Thomas Thabane, won a national election at the weekend but failed to gain an outright majority in parliament and will now form a coalition government, the party said on Tuesday. Thabane's All Basotho Convention won 48 parliamentary seats, compared with 30 won by incumbent Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili's Democratic Congress , according to results released on Tuesday by the Independent Electoral Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need a genuine urgent loan for my business (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|WILLIAM ROLAND
|35
|LESEDI FM, rocks or not..? (Oct '07)
|Feb '17
|M24Ngwana
|1,048
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|jlo
|125
|toro ena e bolelang (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|phyllicia
|11
|Nigerian criminals (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Bongo
|27
|Mosadi ya nang le Mokhaba (Jul '14)
|Nov '16
|Dontcha
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC