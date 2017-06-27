Lesotho: Why The Country's in Such a Mess and What To Do About It
In an interview following his recent return as Prime Minister of Lesotho, Tom Thabane has blamed the army for the country's chronic political instability. Stating that his previous administration was "scuttled" by the army, he went on to say that he now intended to neutralise the Lesotho Defence Force, even if it means getting rid of it entirely .
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need a genuine urgent loan for my business (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|WILLIAM ROLAND
|35
|LESEDI FM, rocks or not..? (Oct '07)
|Feb '17
|M24Ngwana
|1,048
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|jlo
|125
|toro ena e bolelang (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|phyllicia
|11
|Nigerian criminals (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Bongo
|27
|Mosadi ya nang le Mokhaba (Jul '14)
|Nov '16
|Dontcha
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC