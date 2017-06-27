Lesotho: Why The Country's in Such a ...

Lesotho: Why The Country's in Such a Mess and What To Do About It

In an interview following his recent return as Prime Minister of Lesotho, Tom Thabane has blamed the army for the country's chronic political instability. Stating that his previous administration was "scuttled" by the army, he went on to say that he now intended to neutralise the Lesotho Defence Force, even if it means getting rid of it entirely .

