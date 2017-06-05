Lesotho votes just two years after pr...

Lesotho votes just two years after previous election amid instability

Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Reuters

Lesotho's people braved winter cold to vote in a general election on Saturday just two years after the previous one as the mountainous southern African kingdom struggles with political instability. The landlocked country, surrounded by South Africa, has had King Letsie III as head of state since 1996, but political leadership has been volatile in recent years with the last two elections failing to produce a winner with a clear majority.

Chicago, IL

