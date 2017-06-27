Lesotho: Thomas Thabane Sworn in As L...

Lesotho: Thomas Thabane Sworn in As Lesotho's Prime Minister

Lesotho's new prime minister took office on Friday as part of a coalition government, three years after he was targeted by a coup and two days after the murder of his estranged wife. Thomas Thabane's All Basotho Convention party won snap elections on June 3 but failed to get an outright majority, leading it to negotiate joint rule with the Alliance of Democrats, the Basotho National Party, and the Reformed Congress of Lesotho.



