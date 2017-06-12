Lesotho PM-elect's wife shot dead
Lesotho Prime Minister Elect Thomas Motsoahae Thabane's second wife Lipolelo Alice Thabane was shot dead around 7pm on Wednesday. She is alleged to have been attacked while driving home with Thato Sibolla, who works for the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need a genuine urgent loan for my business (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|WILLIAM ROLAND
|35
|LESEDI FM, rocks or not..? (Oct '07)
|Feb '17
|M24Ngwana
|1,048
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|jlo
|125
|toro ena e bolelang (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|phyllicia
|11
|Nigerian criminals (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Bongo
|27
|Mosadi ya nang le Mokhaba (Jul '14)
|Nov '16
|Dontcha
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC