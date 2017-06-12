Lesotho PM-elect's wife shot dead

Lesotho PM-elect's wife shot dead

Thursday Jun 15

Lesotho Prime Minister Elect Thomas Motsoahae Thabane's second wife Lipolelo Alice Thabane was shot dead around 7pm on Wednesday. She is alleged to have been attacked while driving home with Thato Sibolla, who works for the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services.

Chicago, IL

