Lesotho: Parties Wade in Over PM's Wife Murder Probe

THE youth leagues of the former governing parties have waded into the murder investigation of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane's wife, Lipolelo Thabane, saying they were ready to assist the police "since it was crystal clear" who was behind it. The youth leagues further claim it was a "striking coincidence" that the killing happened with just a day to go before Dr Thabane's inauguration, adding that Ms Thabane would have been entitled to the perks of a first lady.

