Lesotho: Letseng Recovers Two Large Diamonds
GEM Diamonds Ltd has announced the recovery of two diamonds bigger than 100 carats from its flagship Leteng Mine in Mokhotlong. In a statement issued earlier this week, the British firm said it had recovered a high-quality 104.73 carat, D-colour Type IIa diamond and a 151.52 carat Type I yellow diamond from the mine.
