Lesotho: Letseng Recovers Two Large D...

Lesotho: Letseng Recovers Two Large Diamonds

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

GEM Diamonds Ltd has announced the recovery of two diamonds bigger than 100 carats from its flagship Leteng Mine in Mokhotlong. In a statement issued earlier this week, the British firm said it had recovered a high-quality 104.73 carat, D-colour Type IIa diamond and a 151.52 carat Type I yellow diamond from the mine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need a genuine urgent loan for my business (Jul '13) Feb '17 WILLIAM ROLAND 35
LESEDI FM, rocks or not..? (Oct '07) Feb '17 M24Ngwana 1,048
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Feb '17 jlo 125
toro ena e bolelang (Dec '13) Feb '17 phyllicia 11
Nigerian criminals (Sep '13) Nov '16 Bongo 27
Mosadi ya nang le Mokhaba (Jul '14) Nov '16 Dontcha 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,536 • Total comments across all topics: 281,832,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC