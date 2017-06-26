Lesotho: 'Killing of PM's Wife Was Attempt to Stop Inauguration'
ALL Basotho Convention Youth League President Taelo Ntsokotsane says the killing of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane's wife, Lipolelo Thabane, last week was a last ditch effort by the premier's enemies to stop his inauguration. Mr Ntsokotsane also asserts that the parties in the former coalition government are trying to divert the murder investigation away "from the real culprits" to shield them from scrutiny.
