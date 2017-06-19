Lesotho hopes for political stability as PM is inaugurated
In this photo taken Saturday, June 3, 2017, prime minister-elect, Thomas Thabane, casts his vote in Lesotho's elections in the capital Maseru. Thabane's estranged wife, Lipolela Alice Thabane, was killed Wednesday, June 14, 2017 by unknown assailants outside her home raising concerns about further instability in the tiny southern African nation.
