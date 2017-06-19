Lesotho hopes for political stability...

Lesotho hopes for political stability as PM is inaugurated

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: SFGate

In this photo taken Saturday, June 3, 2017, prime minister-elect, Thomas Thabane, casts his vote in Lesotho's elections in the capital Maseru. Thabane's estranged wife, Lipolela Alice Thabane, was killed Wednesday, June 14, 2017 by unknown assailants outside her home raising concerns about further instability in the tiny southern African nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need a genuine urgent loan for my business (Jul '13) Feb '17 WILLIAM ROLAND 35
LESEDI FM, rocks or not..? (Oct '07) Feb '17 M24Ngwana 1,048
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Feb '17 jlo 125
toro ena e bolelang (Dec '13) Feb '17 phyllicia 11
Nigerian criminals (Sep '13) Nov '16 Bongo 27
Mosadi ya nang le Mokhaba (Jul '14) Nov '16 Dontcha 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,942 • Total comments across all topics: 281,889,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC