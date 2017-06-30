Lesotho: Health Centre Raided Over Do...

Lesotho: Health Centre Raided Over Dodgy Drugs

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: AllAfrica.com

THE Ministry of Health has seized hundreds of expired drugs and medicines from a Maseru Industrial Area health centre with some from as far back as 2005. Staff at the health centre -- dubbed Chinese Medical Hospital -- were also unable to produce a registration certificate to ministry officials, saying it was in the possession of the owner who was currently hospitalised in China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need a genuine urgent loan for my business (Jul '13) Feb '17 WILLIAM ROLAND 35
LESEDI FM, rocks or not..? (Oct '07) Feb '17 M24Ngwana 1,048
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Feb '17 jlo 125
toro ena e bolelang (Dec '13) Feb '17 phyllicia 11
Nigerian criminals (Sep '13) Nov '16 Bongo 27
Mosadi ya nang le Mokhaba (Jul '14) Nov '16 Dontcha 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,345 • Total comments across all topics: 282,192,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC