Lesotho: Experts Call for Action on Army Abuses

PRIME Minister Thomas Thabane needs to move swiftly to assert his authority and act against those responsible for human rights abuses under the previous coalition, even if it means asking Southern African Development Community's military help to apprehend the perpetrators, regional military experts say. Even though Dr Thabane promised reconciliation and not retribution during his campaign, the experts said it would be a mistake if he let the more egregious forms of rights violations, like the cold blooded murder of former Lesotho Defence Force commander Maaparankoe Mahao, go unpunished.

