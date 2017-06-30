Lesotho: Bumper Harvest Forecast for Lesotho
LESOTHO faces a food security respite this year due to a marked upsurge in both the area planted and yields for maize, sorghum and wheat, a Bureau of Statistics report has revealed. In its Crop Forecasting Report for the 2016/2017 season, which was released this week, BOS expects yields for maize, sorghum and wheat to be 1.15 metric tonnes /hectare , 0.61 mt/ha and 0.83mt/ha respectively.
