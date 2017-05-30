Lesotho: AU Upbeat On Free Elections ...

Lesotho: AU Upbeat On Free Elections Prospects

Saturday

EVER since the March 2017 proclamation by King Letsie III that the country would hold snap national elections on 3 June 2017, the country has been alive with so much activity amid preparations for the auspicious event. Political leaders have been crisscrossing the country to drum up support for their parties while civil society organisations have been consceintising the electorate on the importance of exercising their right to vote and choose their next government.

Chicago, IL

