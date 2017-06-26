Lesotho: All Set for Thabane Inauguration

THE Council of State yesterday confirmed All Basotho Convention leader Thomas Thabane's election as prime minister, paving the way for his inauguration tomorrow at Setsoto Stadium. According to Government Secretary, Lebohang Ramohlanka, the Council of State, which advises King Letsie III on key constitutional functions including appointment of the prime minister, held a meeting yesterday to confirm Dr Thabane's election by a four-party alliance.

