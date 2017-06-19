Incoming Lesotho Prime Minister's wife shot dead - police

The wife of incoming Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane was shot dead late on Wednesday, two days before her husband's inauguration, raising fears of another wave of political violence in the southern African mountain kingdom. Police spokesperson Clifford Molefe said Lipolelo Thabane, 58, was traveling home with a friend when both women where shot by an unknown assailant in the town of Masana, just outside the capital, Maseru.

