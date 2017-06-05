Former PM leads Lesotho election

Former PM leads Lesotho election

Former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane was on Sunday night leading the race to become Lesotho's next leader after fraught weekend elections in which the outgoing government deployed soldiers at polling stations, a move widely condemned by the opposition and the country's electoral body, which had not sanctioned it, as an attempt to intimidate voters. The perennially unstable kingdom, wholly surrounded by South Africa, held snap elections at the weekend, its third in five years, after Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili lost a no confidence vote in Parliament on March 1 2017, and responded by dissolving Parliament and calling for fresh elections.

