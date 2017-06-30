Dignitaries in Botswana for Sir Masire's send-off
Masire, who died last Thursday at Bokamoso Hospital aged 91, will be buried at his home village of Kanye, some 90km from the capital Gaborone. Several former heads of state from the SADC regional bloc, including Thabo Mbeki of South Africa, Tanzania's Benjamin Mkapa and Mozambique's Armando Guebuza had confirmed their attendance.
