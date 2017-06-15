.com | UPDATE: Lesotho PM Thabane's wife, 58, was shot dead in a village in Maseru
Maseru The estranged wife of Lesotho's incoming prime minister Thomas Thabane was shot dead on Wednesday night in a village in the outskirts of Maseru. Reports say Lipolelo Thabane, 58, was about to enter the gate of her home when a gunman opened fire, killing her instantly.
