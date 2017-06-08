.com | Top Africa stories: Mugabe, Botswana, Lesotho
A former prime minister who fled Lesotho in 2014 out of concern that soldiers planned to assassinate him has dominated a national election, setting the stage for him to form a coalition government. Election officials in the southern African nation said on Tuesday that the All Basotho Convention party of Tom Thabane won 48 out of 120 parliamentary seats.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need a genuine urgent loan for my business (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|WILLIAM ROLAND
|35
|LESEDI FM, rocks or not..? (Oct '07)
|Feb '17
|M24Ngwana
|1,048
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|jlo
|125
|toro ena e bolelang (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|phyllicia
|11
|Nigerian criminals (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Bongo
|27
|Mosadi ya nang le Mokhaba (Jul '14)
|Nov '16
|Dontcha
|15
