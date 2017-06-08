.com | Top Africa stories: Mugabe, Bo...

.com | Top Africa stories: Mugabe, Botswana, Lesotho

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: News24

A former prime minister who fled Lesotho in 2014 out of concern that soldiers planned to assassinate him has dominated a national election, setting the stage for him to form a coalition government. Election officials in the southern African nation said on Tuesday that the All Basotho Convention party of Tom Thabane won 48 out of 120 parliamentary seats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need a genuine urgent loan for my business (Jul '13) Feb '17 WILLIAM ROLAND 35
LESEDI FM, rocks or not..? (Oct '07) Feb '17 M24Ngwana 1,048
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Feb '17 jlo 125
toro ena e bolelang (Dec '13) Feb '17 phyllicia 11
Nigerian criminals (Sep '13) Nov '16 Bongo 27
Mosadi ya nang le Mokhaba (Jul '14) Nov '16 Dontcha 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,705 • Total comments across all topics: 281,682,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC