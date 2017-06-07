.com | Ramaphosa hails 'peaceful, dem...

.com | Ramaphosa hails 'peaceful, democratic' election in Lesotho

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: News24

The MDC has castigated Mugabe over his recent threats to embark on fresh land grabs ,and Algeria has arrested three suspects over a bomb attack that killed two soldiers. Cape Town Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa , who is also the Southern African Development Community facilitator, has hailed the "peaceful and democratic" election in Lesotho, as he extended his "profound congratulations" to the mountain kingdom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need a genuine urgent loan for my business (Jul '13) Feb '17 WILLIAM ROLAND 35
LESEDI FM, rocks or not..? (Oct '07) Feb '17 M24Ngwana 1,048
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Feb '17 jlo 125
toro ena e bolelang (Dec '13) Feb '17 phyllicia 11
Nigerian criminals (Sep '13) Nov '16 Bongo 27
Mosadi ya nang le Mokhaba (Jul '14) Nov '16 Dontcha 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,684 • Total comments across all topics: 281,595,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC