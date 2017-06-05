.com | Observers dub Lesotho polls 'largely peaceful'

President Robert Mugabe has kicked off a nationwide series of rallies to drum up support from youths ahead of 2018 election, and South Sudan Rebel leader Riek Machar tells UN that SA has been "hospitable". Lesotho security forces members and Independent Electoral Commission marshalls set up a voting station on the eve of the country's general elections in Maseru, Lesotho.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.