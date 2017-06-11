.com | Maite says we won't tolerate Lesotho coup in SA's backyard
Johannesburg South Africa will not tolerate a military coup in Lesotho, international relations and cooperation minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has warned. Nkoana-Mashabane briefed journalists at Luthuli House on Sunday about the ANC's international relations discussion document ahead of the party's policy conference at the end of June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need a genuine urgent loan for my business (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|WILLIAM ROLAND
|35
|LESEDI FM, rocks or not..? (Oct '07)
|Feb '17
|M24Ngwana
|1,048
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|jlo
|125
|toro ena e bolelang (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|phyllicia
|11
|Nigerian criminals (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Bongo
|27
|Mosadi ya nang le Mokhaba (Jul '14)
|Nov '16
|Dontcha
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC