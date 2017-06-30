Children no longer silent...

Applied theatre takes centre stage this year at the Grahamstown National Arts Festival with UJ Arts and Culture's production of Dear Mr Government, Please May I Have a Meeting with You Even Though I'm Six Years Old. Applied theatre occurs when a group of people working in a community use the disciplines of drama and theatre to address an issue of social concern.

