Calls for government of national unity in Lesotho

Saturday Jun 10

Deputy PM says no need for present government to be removed calling for stability in the country and a unity government. Lesotho's ex-deputy Prime Minister, Mothetjoa Metsing, has called for a national unity government, saying a broader coalition deal would ensure stability after a parliamentary election failed give any party absolute majority.

