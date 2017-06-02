AU deploys election observation mission in Lesotho

The African Union has already deployed its observation mission for Lesotho elections scheduled to take place on June 3, 2017. Upon the invitation of the Independent Election Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the AU Commission, has deployed the AU election observation mission to observe the National Assembly Elections in the Kingdom of Lesotho, according to a statement from the pan-African bloc.

