Southern Africa: King Letsie III Hails Mugabe's for Solving Instability in Lesotho

King Letsie III of the Kingdom of Lesotho has hailed President Mugabe's wise guidance and astute leadership that brought normalcy to his country when it was facing political instability that spanned over three decades. King Letsie III was speaking during a banquet hosted in his honour by President Mugabe at State House last night.

