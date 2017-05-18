South Africa, Namibia Want To Enhance...

South Africa, Namibia Want To Enhance Bilateral Trade

Thursday

South Africa's International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has said Namibia and South Africa are working towards enhancing bilateral trade, Namibia Press Agency reported. Nkoana-Mashabane, in her capacity as Special Envoy of President Jacob Zuma, delivered a message to President Hage Geingob at State House on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

