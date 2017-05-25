SADC Launches Observer Mission For Lesotho Polls

The Southern African Development Community has launched its Observer Mission for the June 3 Lesotho legislative elections, with its leader, Tanzanian Foreign Minister Dr Augustine Mahiga, saying that the 15-nation bloc will stand up if anyone does not accept the outcome of an election if it is declared free and fair. Mahiga said at the launching of the SADC Election Observer Mission in Maseru Thursday it was disappointing that when Lesotho should be celebrating Africa Day it was preoccupied with forming and stabilising its government.

