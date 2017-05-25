SADC Launches Observer Mission For Le...

SADC Launches Observer Mission For Lesotho Polls

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The Southern African Development Community has launched its Observer Mission for the June 3 Lesotho legislative elections, with its leader, Tanzanian Foreign Minister Dr Augustine Mahiga, saying that the 15-nation bloc will stand up if anyone does not accept the outcome of an election if it is declared free and fair. Mahiga said at the launching of the SADC Election Observer Mission in Maseru Thursday it was disappointing that when Lesotho should be celebrating Africa Day it was preoccupied with forming and stabilising its government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need a genuine urgent loan for my business (Jul '13) Feb '17 WILLIAM ROLAND 35
LESEDI FM, rocks or not..? (Oct '07) Feb '17 M24Ngwana 1,048
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Feb '17 jlo 125
toro ena e bolelang (Dec '13) Feb '17 phyllicia 11
Nigerian criminals (Sep '13) Nov '16 Bongo 27
Mosadi ya nang le Mokhaba (Jul '14) Nov '16 Dontcha 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Cuba
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Michael Jackson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,216 • Total comments across all topics: 281,367,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC