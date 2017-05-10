Lesotho: Lesotho 'Ready to Hold Peace...

Lesotho: Lesotho 'Ready to Hold Peaceful Election'

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also the Southern African Development Community facilitator, has reportedly expressed confidence that Lesotho will hold a peaceful and democratic election in June. "My visit here was to come and examine the state of preparedness of Lesotho, political parties for elections and my discussions with a number of stakeholders told me that indeed they are ready and prepared to roll out the democratic process once again," Ramaphosa was quoted as saying.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 23,951 • Total comments across all topics: 280,957,102

