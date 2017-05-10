Jabulani' rejoices life of simplicity

Jabulani' rejoices life of simplicity

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Gilmer Mirror

In "Jabulani" , a young boy named Jabulani learns how the little ways he helps his family and friends can add up to big rewards. The children's book incorporates culture from the Ndebele tribe of the Republic of South Africa, and touches upon the Fruits of the Holy Spirit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need a genuine urgent loan for my business (Jul '13) Feb '17 WILLIAM ROLAND 35
LESEDI FM, rocks or not..? (Oct '07) Feb '17 M24Ngwana 1,048
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Feb '17 jlo 125
toro ena e bolelang (Dec '13) Feb '17 phyllicia 11
Nigerian criminals (Sep '13) Nov '16 Bongo 27
Mosadi ya nang le Mokhaba (Jul '14) Nov '16 Dontcha 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,951 • Total comments across all topics: 280,957,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC